Bet On Brazil vs South Korea World Cup Match Using Cryptocurrency

How To Bet On Brazil vs South Korea With Cryptocurrency

You can place bets on Brazil vs South Korea, who are playing on Monday in a crucial World Cup ‘last 16’ match, by using new Crypto Sportsbook Lucky Block. Just join up below in less than a minute, there’s also no annoying KYC checks, plus you get 15% back on any losses over the first 7 days!

See our simple 1-2-3 steps to sign-up.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

READ ON: To See Our Brazil vs South Korea Tip and Match Stats



New Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of their welcome offer that gives a 15% cashback on any net losses over the first 7 days.

So, on the 8th day of betting, all you need to do is get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Brazil vs South Korea Tip, Match Stats & Head-to-Head Record



See below the key match stats for today’s World Cup fixture between Brazil and South Korea Use these stats to find new betting angles into the game or use our ‘BIG STAT’ Brazil vs South Korea tip to place a bet on the game using your new cryptocurrency Sportsbook account with Lucky Block.

Brazil vs South Korea Match Betting



Monday, December 5th 2022 Odds Sportsbook BRAZIL 1.27 Draw 6.2 SOUTH KOREA

12.0

Brazil and South Korea have met 7 times in the past and it’s Brazil that hold a 6-1 lead in the head-to-heads.

They last met only back in June and that ended in a comfortable 5-1 win for Brazil so the South American side will be all the rage in the betting to back up that result again today.

Brazil, will, however, need to bounce back from a last group game loss to Cameroon and are taking on a South Korea side that have lost only one of their last 8 games and scored 2+ goals in 7 of their last 8 too.

Overall, it’s a game Brazil will be expected to win well and progress into the quarter-finals, but our standout stat tip on the game is for Tottenham’s Richarlison to get on the scoresheet for Brazil again. He’s netted in 6 of Brazil’s last 8 games and also scored the last time these nations met in June.

Richarlison is on offer at 2.30 with Lucky Block to get a goal, or if you want a bit more value, then what about snapping up the 7.00 on the Brazilian hitman getting 2+ goals in the game?

See below some more key Brazil vs South Korea match stats that might point you in the direction of some more bets for the big World Cup game today.

Brazil vs South Korea Head-to-Head Stats



FIFA World Ranking, 1 South Korea 28

Met 7 times before, Brazil 6, Draws 0, South Korea 1

Last played (Int Friendly, 2022), South Korea 1-5 Brazil

South Korea have scored just 1 goal in their last 3 vs Brazil

3 of the last 4 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Brazil Match Stats

Brazil have lost just 1 of their last 17 games

Brazil have lost just 2 of their last 31 games

Brazil have won 8 of their last 9 games

3 of Brazil’s last 4 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Brazil have won 6 of their last 9 games ‘to nil’

Brazil have let in just 4 goals in their last 12 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of Brazil’s last 12 games

Richarlison has scored in 6 of Brazil’s last 8 games

Brazil have scored in 29 of their last 34 games

South Korea Match Stats

South Korea are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 games

South Korea have lost just 2 of their last 12 games

South Korea have scored 2+ goals in 7 of their last 8 games

7 of South Korea’s last 9 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

South Korea have scored in 10 of their last 11 games

Top Scorer: Heung-Min Son, 35 goals (107 caps)

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?

With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to choose from a wide range of options when it comes to using their currencies on the World Cup.

Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

Learn How To Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup

Sign up to Lucky Block Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup

Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.

There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit?

The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.

Lucky Block Sportsbook Review:



The launch of Lucky Block’s casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and crypto holders, and their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to bulk out your wallet.

Their extensive sportsbook is home to 35+ categories, with everything from soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports.

15% Cashback On First 7-Day Losses

As mentioned, customers will also be able to benefit from Lucky Block’s generous welcome offering for users who suffer a net loss by the end of their first week.

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to claim your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

Day one is the date you registered

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

