Bet On Argentina vs Netherlands Using Cryptocurrency: World Cup Crypto Betting

How To Bet On Argentina vs Netherlands Using Cryptocurrency

Argentina vs Netherlands Tip, Match Stats & Head-to-Head Record



See below the key match stats for Friday’s World Cup fixture between Argentina vs Netherlands. Use these stats to find new betting angles into the game or use our Argentina vs Netherlands stat tip to place a bet on the fixture using your new cryptocurrency Sportsbook account with Lucky Block.

Argentina vs Netherlands Match Betting



Friday, December 9th 2022 Odds Sportsbook ARGENTINA 2.25 Draw 3.20 NETHERLANDS

3.50

World footballing heavyweights – Argentina and Netherlands – face-off for a World Cup 2022 Quarter-final on Friday in what’s set up to be one of the games of the tournament so far.

Past Meetings and FIFA Rankings

With Argentina ranked 3rd in the FIFA World rankings and the Netherlands 8th, there is only 5 places between the nations football sides, while both have got this far after topping their groups and then winning their recent ‘last 16’ match.

They’ve met 9 times in the past and despite being the lower ranked, Argentina have only beaten the Netherlands once, with the European side recording four wins and there’s been 4 draws too.

The last clash was actually in a 2014 World Cup semi-final, which ended 0-0 and Argentina went onto win on penalties. However, the Netherlands are six games unbeaten against Argentina and the South American two-time World Cup winners have also not scored in their last three games (90 mins) against Holland.

Recent Stats Point To a Low-Scoring Match

Yes, 4 of the last 6 head-to-heads have been draws, so this is sure to be popular in a tight-looking game @ 3.20 with crypto sportsbook Lucky Block, while 5 of the last 6 meetings also went Under 2.5 Goals, plus both teams ‘DIDN’T’ score in 67% of the last six clashes.

Both teams NOT to score is on offer @1.74 with Lucky Block, while Under 2.5 goals is @ 1.58

The Netherlands also come into the game unbeaten in their last 20, and despite that shock opening 2022 World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina have lost just 1 of their last 40 fixtures.

Who Are The Likely Scorers?

Lionel Messi, who have also ready been on the 2022 World Cup scoresheet three times, will be looking for International goal number 94 in his 169th cap and should Argentina lose here this is likely to the be the last time we see Messi on the World Cup stage. Messi is 2.75 to score in the match with Lucky Block.

In terms of the Netherlands, Memphis Depay is their main scorer in the squad with 43 goals from 85 caps and he was on target in their last game too. Depay is on offer at 3.95 to score anytime in the game with Lucky Block.

A Tight Game On The Cards

Overall, it’s a game that strong cases can be made for either side and a draw, extra-time and maybe even penalties, like the last time they met in the World Cup, might be needed again. But the safer call is to side with Under 2.5 Goals here – a bet that has paid out in 5 of the Netherland’s last 6 matches (83%) and also in 5 of the 6 overall head-to-heads between the nations.

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 1.58 with Lucky Block

Argentina vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Stats

FIFA World Rankings, Argentina 3, Netherlands 8

Met 9 times before, Argentina 1, Draws 4, Netherlands 4

Last played (World Cup, 2014), Netherlands 0-0 Argentina (Argentina won on pens)

The last 2 head-to-heads ended 0-0

5 of the last 6 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams ‘DIDN’T’ score in 4 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Argentina have NOT scored in their last 3 vs Netherlands

Netherlands are 6 games unbeaten vs Argentina

4 DRAWS in the last 6 head-to-heads

Argentina Match Stats

Argentina have won 2 of their last 3 games 2-0

Argentina have lost just 1 of their last 40 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of Argentina’s last 12 games

Argentina have won 9 of their last 12 games ‘to nil’

7 of Argentina’s last 9 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Argentina have scored in 36 of their last 38 games

Messi has scored 13 goals in Argentina’s last 8 games

Top Scorer: Lionel Messi 93 goals, 168 caps

Netherlands Match Stats

Netherlands are 20 games unbeaten

Netherlands have conceded just 2 goals in their last 6 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of Netherland’s last 6 games

5 of Netherland’s last 6 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Netherlands have scored in their last 19 games

Top Scorer: Memphis Depay 43 goals, 85 caps

What Are The Cryptocurrencies I Can Use To Bet On The World Cup?

With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to choose from a wide range of options when it comes to using their currencies on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

How To Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup

Sign up to Lucky Block Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup

Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.

There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit With Lucky Block?

The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.

