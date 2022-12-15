Bet On 2022 World Cup Final Using Cryptocurrency: Argentina vs France Crypto Betting

Fancy placing a bet on the 2022 World Cup Final using cryptocurrency? Good news – you can wager Bitcoin bets on Sunday’s big Argentina vs France match by joining crypto Sportsbook Lucky Block, who also reward new players a 15% cashback on any losses over the first seven days. Find our more below.
How To Bet On 2022 World Cup Final Using Cryptocurrency
You can bet on the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina vs France with new cryptocurrency Sportsbook Lucky Block. Just sign-up below in less than a minute, there’s also no annoying KYC checks to do, plus you get 15% back on any losses over the first 7 days!
See our easy 1-2-3 steps to sign-up with Lucky Block
- Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
- Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency
- Start betting on the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina vs France
Top 5 Crypto World Cup Final Betting Sites
READ ON: To See Our 2022 World Cup Final Tip and Match Stats
15% Cashback on Net Losses From First 7 Days
New Lucky Block customers can also claim their generous welcome offer that gives a 15% cashback on any net losses over the first 7 days.
So, on the 8th day of betting, all you need to do is get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.
Lucky Block Key Terms
- 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
- The day you join is considered ‘day one’
- Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
- No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
2022 World Cup Final Tip, Match Stats, Head-to-Head Record & Crypto Betting Odds
See below the key match stats for Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina vs France. Use these stats to find new betting angles into the game or use our Argentina vs France stat tip to place a bet on the fixture using your new cryptocurrency Sportsbook account with Lucky Block.
2022 World Cup Final: Argentina vs France Match Betting
|Sunday, December 18th 2022
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|ARGENTINA
|2.85
|Draw
|3.10
|FRANCE
|2.75
Argentina and France clash in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday – the last time they played it was a 4-3 thriller with France winning – by joining up with Lucky Block you can bet on the match using Bitcoin or cryptocurrency.
Recent Head-to-Heads and FIFA Rankings
The FIFA World rankings see Argentina at 3 and France at 4, so just 1 place between the sides and this is reflected in the match betting with the crypto Sportsbooks finding it hard to split these two big footballing nations. Argentina are on offer @ 2.85, the draw is 3.10 and France are @ 2.75 with Lucky Block.
France and Argentina Have Played 5 Times Before
The sides have met just five times in the past, with the last of those coming at the 2018 World Cup in the ‘last 16’ round.
That fixture ended in a belter of a game with France winning 4-3, thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe, but prior to that match Argentina had won all four previous clashes.
Argentina have also scored in their five past matches against France, plus despite losing to them last time have also won 3 of the 5 head-to-heads ‘to nil’. You can back Over 0.5 Argentina goals @ 1.42 with Lucky Block.
France Have Only Won 50% Of Their Last 12 Matches
The current World Cup holders, France, saw off a spirited Morocco side in the semi-final on Wednesday and prior to that beat England, but it’s worth noting that they’ve actually only won 6 of their last 12 matches.
They also lost to Tunisia in the group stages of this World Cup and has also only kept one clean sheet in their last seven fixtures – all pointers that will give Argentina hope.
Argentina Have Lost Only One Of Their Last 42 Games
Yes, Argentina suffered that crazy shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group game at this World Cup, but have bounced back to beat Mexico, Poland, Australia, Netherlands (pens) and Croatia to now find themselves in the World Cup Final.
That loss will still go down in the World Cup history books, but Argentina and their fans won’t care one bit about that if they can win Sunday’s final.
Despite that loss, the record of Argentina is still not to be sniffed at – losing just one of their last 42 matches – which works out at a 98% strike-rate!
Could The Recent Match Stats (for both sides) Suggest Goals?
Three of the last five head-to-heads between France and Argentina saw Under 2.5 Goals, but do the more recent match stats for both teams suggest we could see more action in front of goal?
This is because Argentina have seen 9 of their last 11 matches (including last time) go Over 2.5 Goals, while 4 of France’s last 6 fixtures also had 3+ goals scored in.
France have also only kept one clean sheet in their last seven games. You can back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.41 with Lucky Block.
|Argentina vs France (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|OVER 2.5 GOALS
|2.41
|UNDER 2.5 GOALS
|1.57
France Hoping To Become First World Cup Back-to-Back Winners Since Brazil
Since the first World Cup in 1930, we’ve only had two sides win the even back-to-back. Italy were the first to do this in 1934 and 1938, while the last nation to successfully defend their title was Brazil in 1958 and 1960.
As the current holders, France, will be hoping to join this illustrious list.
Who Are The Likely Scorers For France and Argentina?
It could be the battle of the M’s this Sunday as France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who will be playing his last World Cup game this Sunday, will be the two main focuses when it comes to goals. The pair are also teammates at PSG and are also both locked on 5 World Cup 2022 goals, so the race for the Golden Boot here is another nice sub-plot to the fixture.
Also, we can’t forget France’s Olivier Giroud, who had a top tournament with four goals. Giroud is on offer @ 3.95 to score in the game, with Messi 2.95 and Mbappe 3.15 – take your pick!
Argentina vs France World Cup Crypto Betting Tip
Overall, it’s a very evenly matched World Cup Final and both sides will have a lot of supporters in the betting markets. France are just edging it with some of the Sportsbooks, but there really is not a lot in it.
Messi will be looking to go out on a high in his fifth and final World Cup event, while the race for the Golden Boot between Mbappe, Messi and Giroud is a great addition to the game.
However, in a match that could easily go either way the OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 2.41 looks fair value. Yes, these finals can sometimes be cagey, but recent match stats tell us France rarely end a game at the moment without conceding, while 82% of Argentina’s last 11 matches also saw 3+ goals scored.
You also feel that with both teams having a stack of firepower up front, then should one go a goal down this could open the game up and who knows – we might even get another 4-3 humdinger like the last time they faced-off!
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 2.41 with Lucky Block
Argentina vs France Head-to-Head Stats
- FIFA World Rankings, Argentina 3, France 4
- Played 5 times, Argentina 4, Draws 0, France 1
- Last met (World Cup 2018, Last 16), France 4-3 Argentina
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 3 of the last 5 head-to-heads
- 3 of the last 5 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Argentina have scored in all 5 previous games vs France
- Argentina have won 3 of the last 5 head-to-heads ‘to nil’
- Mbappe (France) scored twice in the last head-to-head
Argentina Match Stats
- Argentina have won 2 of their last 5 games 2-0
- Argentina have lost just 1 of their last 42 games
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 10 of Argentina’s last 14 games
- Argentina have won 10 of their last 14 games ‘to nil’
- 9 of Argentina’s last 11 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Argentina have scored in 38 of their last 40 games
- Messi has scored 15 goals in Argentina’s last 10 games
- Top Scorer: Lionel Messi 95 goals, 170 caps
France Match Stats
- France have only won 6 of their last 12 games
- 4 of France’s last 6 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams scored in 8 of France’s last 12 games
- France have scored in 17 of their last 20 games
- France have only kept 2 clean sheets in their last 12 games
- France have scored 2+ goals in 5 of their last 6 games
- Top Scorer: Olivier Giroud has scored 53 goals (120 caps) for France
What Cryptocurrencies Can Use To Bet On The World Cup Final?
With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to choose from a wide range of options when it comes to using their currencies on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:
Traditional card payments and wire transfers are available at Lucky Block including Apple Pay and Google Pay alongside nine crypto currencies.
|Crypto
|Fees
|Deposits
|Min Deposit
|Withdrawals
|Max Withdrawal
|Bitcoin
|$0
|✅
|0.000059 BTC
|✅
|No limit
|Bitcoin Cash
|$0
|✅
|0.0091 BHC
|✅
|No limit
|Dogecoin
|$0
|✅
|10 DOGE
|✅
|No limit
|Tether
|$0
|✅
|1 USDT
|✅
|No limit
|Ethereum
|$0
|✅
|0.00081 ETH
|✅
|No limit
|Litecoin
|$0
|✅
|0.013 LTC
|✅
|No limit
|Cardano
|$0
|✅
|3.23 ADA
|✅
|No limit
|Credit Card
|$0
|✅
|$1
|❌
|No limit
|Apple / Google Pay
|$0
|✅
|$1
|❌
|No limit
How To Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup Final
- Sign up to Lucky Block
- Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu
- Deposit into your account and start betting on the 2022 World Cup Final
Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.
There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT
|ADA
|Network
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Cash
|Litecoin
|Dogecoin
|ERC20
|OMNI
|Cardano
|Confirmations
|1
|6
|6
|6
|10
|2
|15
|Avg time
|10 mins to 1 hr
|15s to 5 mins
|2 mins to 8 mins
|~1 minute
|15s to 5 mins
|~5mins
|5mins to 10mins
Is There a Minimum Deposit With Lucky Block?
The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT (OMNI)
|ADA
|Minimum Deposit
|0.0001
|0.001
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.0001
|1
It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.
Lucky Block Sportsbook Review:
The launch of Lucky Block’s crypto casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and crypto holders, and their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to bulk out your wallet.
Their extensive sportsbook is home to 35+ categories, with everything from soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports.
15% Cashback On First 7-Day Losses
As mentioned, customers will also be able to benefit from Lucky Block’s lucrative welcome offering for users who suffer a net loss by the end of their first week.
Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team – just let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with, and they will be able to claim your 15% cashback.
