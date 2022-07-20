Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 20th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England Women will look to advance to the semi-finals of the European Championships against Spain on Wednesday evening in Brighton.

Bet of the Day: England Women vs Spain Women – England to win 3-1 @ 20/1 with bet365

Wednesday’s Bet of the Day: England Women vs Spain Women

Our tip for Wednesday’s quarter-final of the Women’s Euros is for England to come away with a 3-1 victory against Spain and set up a semi-final tie against Sweden or Belgium who will face off on Friday.

As anticipated, England breezed through the group stages with three consecutive victories against Austria, Norway, and Northern Ireland whilst scoring 14 goals and conceding none.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead already has five goals to her name so far throughout the tournament, whilst Alessia Russo and Ellen White have also picked up three and two goals respectively.

Focused on the task ahead. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yc06f2HBsW — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 20, 2022

Spain managed to crawl out of Group B despite falling to defeat against Germany in their second game, but victories against Finland and Denmark ensured Jorge Vilda’s side a place in the next round.

The momentum is with the Lionesses, who are currently 11/4 favourites to lift the trophy with bet365 and we’re tipping Sarina Wiegman’s ladies to beat Spain 3-1 on the south coast.

