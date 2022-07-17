Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 17th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Gareth Bale will make his first appearance for MLS side Los Angeles FC against Nashville SC on Sunday as Steven Cherundolo’s side look to go top of the table.

Bet of the Day: Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC – Gareth Bale to score first @ 11/2 with bet365

Sunday’s Bet of the Day: Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale was unveiled to the LAFC fans last week ahead of the 32-year-old’s debut against Nashville SC this weekend with the chance to return to the top of the MLS standings.

Bale will wear the number 11 for his new side and now has an opportunity to play a starting role for one of the most promising MLS franchises before the World Cup begins this winter.

LAFC are fresh off the back of a 3-2 victory against LA Galaxy last week whilst their opponents are also enjoying the hangover from a 1-0 win against the Seattle Sounders at home.

🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | Cymru captain Gareth Bale met his new team last night, as LAFC defeated local rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/WG9s6Jz16q — welshfootie (@welshfootie) July 9, 2022

There would be no better occasion for Gareth Bale to mark his arrival as the next big star of the MLS with a goal on his debut, proving his ability to still lead a team despite missing out on significant game time due to injury at Real Madrid.

We’re backing the fairytale to come true on Sunday in Nashville, with the Welsh hero netting his first goal in LAFC colours to break the deadlock against the hosts.

Bet of the Day: Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC – Gareth Bale to score first @ 11/2 with bet365