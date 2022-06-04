Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 4th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England travel to Hungary today for their opening game of their Nations League campaign. We’ve used this game to find our Bet of the Day on bet365.

Bet of the Day: Hungary vs England – Harry Kane to score 2 or more @ 9/2 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Hungary vs England

England travel to Hungary with the aim of bringing back three points back to England to start their Nations League positively.

Amongst all their talent going forward, captain Harry Kane is the one most people will be keeping their eyes on in this game.

The Tottenham striker is just four goals off leading England goalscorer Wayne Rooney, he will be hoping to achieve the impressive feat in these next two games.

This is why we are backing Kane to score two goals on Saturday for England as he chases down Rooney’s record.

