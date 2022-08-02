Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 2nd August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the EFL Cup as Millwall travel to Cambridge United for their first round tie.

Bet of the Day: Cambridge United vs Millwall – Millwall and BTTS @ 11/4 with bet365

With the new EFL season underway, it’s time for the start of the EFL Cup today with League One Cambridge United hosting Championship side Millwall.

Millwall started their season off with a strong 2-0 victory against Stoke City. The victory is the perfect for Millwall, who will be looking to break into the play-off spots after falling short in recent seasons.

Cambridge United also had a positive start to their season, a 1-0 victory against MK Dons. They’re looking to build on from their positive midtable finish in their first season back in League One last season.

The EFL Cup allows teams to give other players a chance to stake their claim for a starting place in the team come the league games.

Despite the expected changes, we expect Millwall to walk out winners in this game with BTTS in this cup tie.

