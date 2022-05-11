Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 11th May 2022

Wednesday evening sees four Premier League games take place that will have an impact on the relegation battle and battle for Europe. We have delved through the odds and found our Bet of the Day that comes in at 21/10 on Bet365.

Bet of the Day: Leeds United vs Chelsea – Chelsea to Win and BTTS @ 21/10 with Bet365

Wednesday’s Bet of the Day: Leeds United vs Chelsea

Wednesday’s bet of the day comes from the clash in Yorkshire between Leeds United and Chelsea.

Chelsea seemed set for 3rd place in the Premier League, but negative results and the impressive form of Arsenal, has left Chelsea looking over their shoulder. They are one point above Arsenal, and Thomas Tuchel will be keen to ensure his side don’t slip up in this game at Elland Road.

It will be a tricky test for Chelsea, an away trip to Elland Road is never easy – even when Leeds United are in poor form. Despite losing again over the weekend, Leeds United showed signs of a fight in the second half. They will want to carry this into the game against Chelsea on Wednesday, but Chelsea should have too much quality for struggling Leeds.

We are expecting goals for both sides in this clash, but Chelsea will walk away with three points. This is way our bet of the day is Chelsea to win and BTTS.

