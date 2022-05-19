Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 19th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Thursday evening sees Chelsea host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the pair’s penultimate game of the Premier League campaign. We have delved through the odds and found our Bet of the Day that comes in at 16/1 on bet365.

Bet of the Day: Chelsea vs Leicester City – Chelsea to win 3-1 @ 14/1 with bet365

Thursday’s Bet of the Day: Chelsea vs Leicester City

Thursday’s bet of the day comes straight from West London as third placed Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge with a Champions League spot already secured for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a flurry of changes for the encounter that could include Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech into the starting line-up.

Chelsea have won both of the pair’s last two meetings, most recently in a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium in November of last year. Leicester are playing for a top-half finish, but Brendan Rodgers is still also expected to rotate.

We’re backing Chelsea to seal the three points in comfortable fashion and all but secure third place in the Premier League table.

