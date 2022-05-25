Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 25th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The first ever edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League will end on Wednesday night as Roma take on Feyenoord in the final at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania.

Bet of the Day: Roma vs Feyenoord – Roma to win 3-1 @ 22/1 with bet365

Wednesday’s bet of the day comes straight from the Europa Conference League final, where Jose Mourinho’s Roma will lock horns with Arne Slot’s Feyenoord in Albania.

The pair haven’t met since the Europa League round of 32 in 2014/15, when Roma ran away 3-2 winners on aggregate but fell to defeat in the next round at the hands of Fiorentina.

Roma are slight favourites for the encounter, and have enjoyed a decent season in Serie A where they finished sixth and secured a spot in next season’s Europa League competition.

Feyenoord have secured their place in the qualification round to reach the Europa after finishing the Eredivise in third, pipping FC Twente to the spot by three points.

We’re tipping a dominant showing from Mourinho’s men with the attacking firepower of Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Eldor Shomurodov proving too hot to handle for the Dutch.

