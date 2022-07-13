Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 13th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

High-flying MLS outfit Minnesota United will host Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, looking to extend their win streak to four games at Allianz Field.

Bet of the Day: Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City – Minnesota United to win both halves @ 5/1 with bet365

Minnesota United are one of the hottest MLS properties on the scene currently, and will welcome Sporting Kansas City to Allianz Field on Wednesday looking to make it four straight victories.

Wins against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, and Canada’s Vancouver Whitecaps has propelled Minnesota into sixth position in the Western Conference standings with a play-off place finish in sight.

Star man Emanuel Reynoso has created the third most big chances in the MLS so far this season, and also has a combined ten goal contributions to his name from just 19 starts.

Kansas City are likely to move to the bottom of the Western standings after Wednesday’s result, but will attempt to use a 2-1 win against CF Montreal to boost their hopes of finding a victory in Minnesota.

Despite this, we’re still backing the hosts to win both halves and move further up the table as their play-off charge continues under Adrian Heath.

