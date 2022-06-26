Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 26th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Los Angeles FC will look to extend their two point lead at the top of the MLS as they host the New York Red Bulls at the Banc of California Stadium on Sunday.

Bet of the Day: Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls – Los Angeles FC to win 2-1 @ 17/2 with bet365

Sunday’s Bet of the Day: Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls

For Sunday’s bet of the day, we’re headed out west for Los Angeles FC’s showdown against the east coast side New York Red Bulls, in a matchup that should prove to be an entertaining affair.

After a tough 3-1 cup loss in the LA derby against the Galaxy, Los Angeles bounced back with an emphatic 3-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes which was followed by a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders last weekend.

The Red Bulls have won two on the trot, with their last MLS outing coming in a 2-0 victory against Toronto FC and a thrilling 3-0 cup victory which saw three red cards shown in the New York derby against New York City FC.

Los Angeles enter the encounter as obvious favourites, leading the way at the top of the Western Conference ahead of Real Salt Lake and Austin FC close behind.

We’re tipping a 2-1 victory for Steven Cherundolo’s side on Sunday.

