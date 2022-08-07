Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 7th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Premier League opening weekend between Leicester City and Brentford.

Bet of the Day: Leicester City vs Brentford – Draw and BTTS @ 15/4 with bet365

Sunday’s Bet of the Day: Leicester City vs Brentford

Leicester City have had a quiet summer transfer window to say the least. With no new signings through the door, they’ve lost goalie and captain, Kasper Schmeichel, to Nice. There are concerns about the future of Wesley Fofana and James Maddison, who are subject to interest from other Premier League clubs.

Brentford have made promising signings during this summer window, signings that include Keane Lewis-Potter, Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey. After last season’s success in their first Premier League season, they’re hopeful of making even more progression this season.

When the two teams meet on Sunday, they’ll both be keen to make the best possible start to their campaigns.

Despite both teams hoping to walk away with three points, they’re likely to cancel each other out on the day. We’re backing BTTS and the game to end in a draw.

Bet of the Day: Leicester City vs Brentford – Draw and BTTS @ 15/4 with bet365