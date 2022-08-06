Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 6th August 2022

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Premier League opening weekend between Everton and Chelsea.
Bet of the Day: Everton vs Chelsea – Chelsea to win both halves @ 10/3 with bet365
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Everton vs Chelsea
The first Saturday 5:30 kick-off of the season sees last season’s strugglers Everton host top four hopefuls Chelsea at Goodison Park.
Everton will be looking to improve after a poor season last time out which saw them fighting off relegation in the final few games.
Chelsea secured top four last season and will be looking to solidify that this season, but the competition for the final top four places will be fierce this season.
Goodison Park will be bouncing for the opening game of the season, but Chelsea will be there to spoil the party for Everton and former player Frank Lampard.
Our bet of the day is for Chelsea to win both halves of the game on Saturday.
Bet of the Day: Everton vs Chelsea – Chelsea to win both halves @ 10/3 with bet365
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses