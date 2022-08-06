Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 6th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Premier League opening weekend between Everton and Chelsea.

Bet of the Day: Everton vs Chelsea – Chelsea to win both halves @ 10/3 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Everton vs Chelsea

The first Saturday 5:30 kick-off of the season sees last season’s strugglers Everton host top four hopefuls Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Everton will be looking to improve after a poor season last time out which saw them fighting off relegation in the final few games.

Chelsea secured top four last season and will be looking to solidify that this season, but the competition for the final top four places will be fierce this season.

Goodison Park will be bouncing for the opening game of the season, but Chelsea will be there to spoil the party for Everton and former player Frank Lampard.

Our bet of the day is for Chelsea to win both halves of the game on Saturday.

