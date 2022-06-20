Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 20th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Newell’s Old Boys will look to extend their unbeaten run to four games when they host Argentinos Juniors on Monday night, with consecutive wins on the horizon.

Bet of the Day: Newell’s Old Boys vs Argentinos Juniors – Newell’s Old Boys to Win 2-1 @ 9/1 with bet365

Monday’s bet of the day comes straight from Rosario, Argentina, as the hosts welcome Argentinos Juniors to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in the fourth match of the new domestic campaign.

Newell’s are fresh off the back of a hard fought 1-0 win away to Talleres, with Ramiro Sordo’s strike inside the opening 60 seconds of the encounter earning his side three invaluable points.

Following a 3-1 loss to Gimnasia y Esgrima in the cup, Javier Sanguinetti’s side have responded in elite fashion with two wins and a draw in their last three fixtures.

Argentinos Juniors are also in a good run of form heading into the match, with two wins in their last three including a 2-1 victory at home to Independiente in their last outing.

Newell’s are ever so slight favourites for the encounter, but Argentinos are right on their tail and this should be an entertaining affair in Rosario.

