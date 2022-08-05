Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 5th August 2022

The Premier League is back. Crystal Palace host Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League season, and we’re using that game to find our bet of the day.
Bet of the Day: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Gabriel Jesus to score 2 or more @ 15/2 with bet365
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Friday’s Bet of the Day: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace host Arsenal live on Sky Sports as the Premier League season kicks off this evening.
Arsenal will be the main focus for most neutrals. They’ve brought in experienced Premier League talent in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus both from Man City. The latter of the pair is tasked with the job of leading the Arsenal attack after years of playing second fiddle at City.
There’s confidence in the Brazilian with many people expecting the striker to be a star throughout the season. Jesus is the most picked player on fantasy football, showing how everyone in the game expects him to score goals this season.
For our bet of the day, we’re backing Jesus to score two or more tonight.
Bet of the Day: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Gabriel Jesus to score 2 or more @ 15/2 with bet365
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses