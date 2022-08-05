Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 5th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Premier League is back. Crystal Palace host Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League season, and we’re using that game to find our bet of the day.

Bet of the Day: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Gabriel Jesus to score 2 or more @ 15/2 with bet365

Crystal Palace host Arsenal live on Sky Sports as the Premier League season kicks off this evening.

Arsenal will be the main focus for most neutrals. They’ve brought in experienced Premier League talent in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus both from Man City. The latter of the pair is tasked with the job of leading the Arsenal attack after years of playing second fiddle at City.

There’s confidence in the Brazilian with many people expecting the striker to be a star throughout the season. Jesus is the most picked player on fantasy football, showing how everyone in the game expects him to score goals this season.

For our bet of the day, we’re backing Jesus to score two or more tonight.

