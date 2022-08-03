Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 3rd August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our Sportslens football bet of the day for Wednesday sees us attempting to predict Villarreal’s penultimate pre-season fixture against Levante.

Bet of the Day: Villarreal to Win / Over Three Goals / Over 8 Corners – BOOSTED @ 17/2 with bet365

Wednesday’s Bet of the Day: Villarreal vs Levante

Villarreal to Win

Kicking our bet of the day bet builder off, we are banking on Villarreal to continue their fine pre-season form.

Now back on home soil after a tour of Europe, Unai Emery’s side have picked up where they left off last campaign, winning four of their six off-season fixtures including victories over Borussia Dortmund and PSV.

With their opponents Levante being relegated back to the Segunda division last season, it is hard to foresee anything but a Yellow Submarine win here.

Over Three Goals

Last season’s Champions League semi-finalists were an impressive outfit throughout the 2021/22 season, with Emery squeezing every ounce of potential from the squad.

They finished seventh in Spain, clocking in as the league’s fourth-highest scorers behind the big three.

Villarreal scored at least twice in each of their last three La Liga games, while relegated Levante conceded at least twice in each of their last four La Liga away games.

On two separate occasions among the last four meetings between these sides, Villarreal have found the next five times, the most recent in the home fixture last season.

Over 8 Corners

For our last selection, we are expecting the home side to create a lot of chances which usually translates to a higher probability of corners.

They topped the La Liga charts of having the most corners on average last season with 10.2, while Levante also average around 9 corners.

