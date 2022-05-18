Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 18th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In what should be a fantastic evening of football on Wednesday, our bet of the day comes from the Europa League final as Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt battle it out for European glory.

Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium plays host to a football fiesta this Wednesday, as Rangers and Frankfurt battle it out in this year’s Europa League final.

This is the first time Scottish and German opposition have been pitted against each other in the final of this competition, but Rangers will face their third German team in this year’s campaign alone.

After facing liquidation and being demoted to the third division of Scottish football just over 10 years ago, Rangers now stand on the edge of European glory for the first time in 50 years, while Eintracht Frankfurt, historically a strong European side, are bidding to win their first European title since 1980.

Both of these sides have endured and prevailed in tough knockout ties to get to this point; Frankfurt claimed stunning victories over tournament favourites Barcelona before showing their resolve to hold out against West Ham in the semi-finals.

Rangers meanwhile have had a fairytale run to the final, defeating Borussia Dortmund in one of Europe’s most intimidating atmospheres before claiming a famous victory over another of Germany’s top four in RB Leipzig, who were strongly favoured to win the tournament.

Predicting the outcome of this final is a seemingly impossible task. Frankfurt, while registering some breathtaking performances in Europe, have been woeful in the Bundesliga of late and are winless in seven games.

Rangers missed out in the Scottish Premier League, but they finished their domestic season in impeccable form and will be raring to go for this one.

With both teams showing their tenacity and grit throughout this tournament, we are predicting a narrow draw in normal time in which both sides will be wary of each other’s threat going forward. For that reason, we are tipping the final to be decided in extra time when fatigue is starting to kick in and mistakes are inevitable.

Bet of the Day: Rangers vs Frankfurt – Final to be Decided in Extra Time @ 11/2 with bet365