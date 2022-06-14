Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 15th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our bet of the day pick comes from the early hours of the morning in the CONCACAF Nations League – read on below to find our predictions for El Salvador against the USA.

Bet of the Day: El Salvador vs USA – USA and Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Wednesday’s Bet of the Day: El Salvador vs USA

Our bet of the day comes from across the pond as the USA travel to El Salvador for the second of their CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.

The home side are so far unbeaten in Group D, winning and drawing against Grenada after two games. The USA presents an entirely different threat however, and the Americans are the reigning champions of this competition.

They ran riot in their opening fixture, sweeping aside Grenada by five goals to none, which included a spectacular individual performance from Dallas youngster Jesus Ferreira who scored four.

24 hours til kick in San Salvador. ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/nnSUcufUuo — USMNT (@USMNT) June 14, 2022

After claiming an impressive 3-0 win over Morocco at the start of the international period, the USMNT extended their unbeaten streak on home soil to 25 games after a stalemate with Uruguay.

Their World Cup preparations are certainly in full swing with Iran, Wales and England awaiting them in the group stage, and Gregg Berhalter has got the most talented cohort in recent US history.

It has been a year since they won the first ever CONCACAF Nations League final against rivals Mexico, twice coming from a goal down to clinch the title. They will be eager to continue on their mission to secure a second successive cup and El Salvador present an opponent they would have identified as a must-win game.

The Central American nation have never beaten the USA in 25 meetings, and in five of the last seven fixtures there have been over 2.5 goals scored.

