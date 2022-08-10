Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Wednesday 10th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Frankfurt.

Bet of the Day: Real Madrid vs Frankfurt – Karim Benzema to score 3 or more @ 9/1 with bet365

Our bet of the day comes from the UEFA Super Cup clash between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Frankfurt.

Real Madrid come into the game as favourites and with their star man Benzema leading the line.

Benzema is looking in contention to win Ballon d’or this year.

At 34-years-old, the Frenchmen has been in scintillating form in recent years. In last year’s campaign, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions. His goalscoring helped lead Real Madrid to yet another Champions League trophy in May.

No one is expecting Benzema to slow down this season, with even more big goalscoring numbers from the forward.

That’s why our bet of the day is for Benzema to score three or more against Frankfurt this evening.

