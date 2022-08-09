Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 9th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Read on to find our football bet of the day for Tuesday as Champions League qualification continues with the second leg of round three .

Bet of the Day: Zalgiris Vilnius vs Bodo Glimt: Bodo Glimt Over 3.5 Goals @ 6/1 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Zalgiris Vilnius vs Bodo Glimt

Champions League qualifying reaches the third round, and after the first leg last week, Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt are firmly in control.

They ran riot at home as they welcomed Lithuanian champions Zalgiris, firing five goals past them to all but secure safe passage to the play-off round.

Bodo have been imperious of late, winning six of their last seven games. Not only this, they have won in style, scoring five or more goals in four of their last five fixtures in all competitions – this included two 5-0 wins, a 7-0 win in the Eliteserien and an emphatic 8-0 victory against Linfield in round two of this competition.

While Zalgiris have indeed been in fine form themselves in Lithuania, the Norwegian league remains a more competitive competition and the gulf in class was alarming last week as the hosts raced into a comfortable first half lead.

Given they have scored over 3.5 goals in five of their previous nine fixtures in all competitions, including against their opponents this evening, we have decided to go with that particular selection for our bet of the day – at 6/1, we think this represents excellent value.

