Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 7th June 2022

Our bet of the day is courtesy of England’s clash with Germany in Munich – read on below to find out what our selection is for this heavyweight showdown.
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet of the Day: Germany vs England – Both to Score in the Second Half @ 12/5 with bet365
Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Germany vs England
Both England and Germany will be on the search for their first win of this year’s Nations League campaign after the former fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Hungary, while Germany were held by a second-string Italian side.
Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich’s former treble-winning manager, has transformed an aimless Germany side into a dangerous team once again. While they almost certainly should have walked away with all three points against the Italians, their recent record indicates a significant shift in the way they play.
Die Mannschaft’s last defeat came against tonight’s opponents England in the round of 16 at the Euros last summer, and since then they have gone on an unbeaten run of 10 games, winning eight in the process.
They have been particularly strong at home, going unbeaten in seven and winning five along the way with a total of 29 goals while conceding just five.
🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/pxlz4yQdbt
— England (@England) June 7, 2022
Meanwhile, England will be eager to bounce back from their match day one defeat away in Budapest. Gareth Southgate should field a much stronger line-up here, and the manager won’t be too faced by the defeat having gone unbeaten in nine games prior since the Euros final defeat to Italy last July.
So, on to our selection, we have stumbled across an intriguing stat which we think presents fantastic value in an otherwise impossibly unpredictable tie.
Both sides have scored a total of 11 and 12 second half goals over the course of their last five games, and we think this could indicate an exciting second period.
Bet of the Day: Germany vs England – Both to Score in the Second Half @ 12/5 with bet365
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets