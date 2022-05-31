Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 31st May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Read on below to find our bet of the day for Tuesday where we have selected a fixture all the way from the Sweden.

Bet of the Day: Team TG FF vs Umea FC – Umea to Win Both Halves, Over 2 Goals Total and Win to Nil @ 9/2 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Team TG FF vs Umea FC

Our bet of the day comes from Sweden’s third division, where Team TG FF host Umea FC.

It is derby day between these two, who also happen to share the same stadium, but TG are struggling way down at the bottom of the table.

They have lost every single one of the nine games this far and conceded three goals a game, with six of those losses coming by two goals or more.

They are already 10 points from safety, and although they say form goes out of the window in derby games, their dismal campaign so far leaves them in real trouble for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Umea haven’t exactly been in favourable form either this season, winning just three of nine, but given their opponents form so far, it is seemingly an inevitability that they should get the win here.

With such short prices in the markets, we have decided to combine a few selections to make a 9/2 bet builder.

TG have scored just three goals all season and conceded the most with 27 after nine games, so we are predicting a convincing win from Umea and are backing them to win both halves, to win with a clean sheet and there to be over two goals in the match.

