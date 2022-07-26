Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 26th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our football bet of the day on Tuesday comes from the Women’s Euro semi-finals as Sweden and England go toe-to-toe in Sheffield.

Bet of the Day: England to Win and Both to Score @ 4/1 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: England Women vs Sweden Women

It is semi-final time as this year’s Women’s Euro draws to a close.

Host nation England have enjoyed a fruitful campaign and are just one win away from their first ever major final, while Sweden will also be aiming to achieve the same feat.

These two sides last faced each other at the World Cup back in 2019 in the third-place-play-off, where the Swede’s prevailed 2-1 victors.

Fast forward to now, the Lionesses have improved leaps and bounds since the arrival of Sarina Wiegman and are on their longest unbeaten streak ever with 15, including friendlies.

At this tournament alone, they have scored 16 goal in four games while conceding just once in a hard-fought victory in the previous round against Spain. The weight of tournament football would’ve had been too much pressure for the girls to handle a few years ago, but there is a steely determination sweeping through the camp at this moment in time, particularly with the home support as strong as it has been.

Sweden’s quarter-final with Belgium was a frustrating 90 minutes of football for the Blue and Yellows having chipped away for the entirety, registering a mind-boggling 34 efforts on the Belgium goal.

They eventually found the net in injury time to set up this intriguing semi-final clash, but we are predicting England to prevail in a tight fixture.

The visitors have struggled to really impose themselves on teams in this tournament aside from their thrashing of Portugal, and the Lionesses have home advantage at Bramall Lane. The England faithful will be more enthused than ever and the feeling surrounding the team is one of growing optimism as they improve game-by-game.

Bet of the Day: England to Win and Both to Score @ 4/1 with bet365