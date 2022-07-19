Countries
Home News bet of the day football betting tips for tuesday 19th july 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 19th July 2022

Updated

3 hours ago

on

United

We’ve been busy this morning here at Sportslens to bring you our football bet of the day for Tuesday. With Manchester United in pre-season action against Crystal Palace, we have put together a bet builder.

Bet of the Day: United to Win / Over Two Goals / Jason Sancho to Score – BOOSTED @ 4/1 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

United to Win

For the first leg of our bet of the day bet builder, we are predicting United to make it three wins from three under new manger Erik Ten Hag.

First against Liverpool and then again in their clash with Melbourne Victory, the Red Devils look a side reborn, with players who looked as if they were drifting in recent years such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial putting in performances full of enthusiasm.

We are predicting them to get the win here with Palace yet to play abroad so the squad may still be finding their feet.

Over Two Goals 

Both of United’s pre-season fixtures have seen them score four goals and concede just one.

Meanwhile, Palace have also had a few goal fests of their own throughout their off-season preparations. There have been two goals or more in each of their four games so far, including a 5-4 win over Millwall and a 4-2 victory against Ipswich last week.

Jason Sancho to Score

To round off our bet of the day, we are predicting Jadon Sancho to register another impressive performance.

After a slow start to his career back in England, the 22-year-old began to find his feet at Old Trafford towards the back end of the previous campaign, and if his pre-season is anything to go by, we could see the Englishmen return to his mercurial best under Ten Hag next season.

He scored in their opener against Liverpool and had a hand in several goals last time out with Melbourne.

Bet of the Day: United to Win / Over Two Goals / Jason Sancho to Score – BOOSTED @ 4/1 with bet365

