Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 16th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our football bet of the day for Tuesday evening sees the champions of Turkey and Denmark go head-to-head for a place in this season’s Champions League.

Bet of the Day: Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor: Trabzonspor to Win @ 23/10 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor

Our bet of the day sees us taking a trip to the Danish capital of Copenhagen, where the city’s namesake will host last year’s Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

This is an intriguing tie between two supremely talented sides who dominated their respective domestic league’s last year, but we are siding with the visitors to take a lead back to the northeast of Turkey.

Despite enjoying a fruitful season, clinching the Danish Superliga by six points, the champions have endured a less than favourable start to the new campaign, winning two and losing three of their first five games. In the process, they have also lost two of their three home fixtures which could spell danger for this evening.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor were near-impeccable last year having won the Turkish league by eight points, losing just three games all season.

Their title defence has gotten off to the perfect start with two wins from two, while also enjoying an emphatic 4-0 in the cup to extend their run without conceding to three games.

With this in mind, we think the contrasting form of each side could translate into a win for the away side. Although it remains a tough fixture and a formidable place to travel, Copenhagen’s home form has been questionable so far this season.

Bet of the Day: Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor: Trabzonspor to Win @ 23/10 with bet365