Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News bet of the day football betting tips for tuesday 16th august 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 16th August 2022

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Copenhagen

Our football bet of the day for Tuesday evening sees the champions of Turkey and Denmark go head-to-head for a place in this season’s Champions League.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet of the Day: Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor: Trabzonspor to Win @ 23/10 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor

Our bet of the day sees us taking a trip to the Danish capital of Copenhagen, where the city’s namesake will host last year’s Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

This is an intriguing tie between two supremely talented sides who dominated their respective domestic league’s last year, but we are siding with the visitors to take a lead back to the northeast of Turkey.

Despite enjoying a fruitful season, clinching the Danish Superliga by six points, the champions have endured a less than favourable start to the new campaign, winning two and losing three of their first five games. In the process, they have also lost two of their three home fixtures which could spell danger for this evening.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor were near-impeccable last year having won the Turkish league by eight points, losing just three games all season.

Their title defence has gotten off to the perfect start with two wins from two, while also enjoying an emphatic 4-0 in the cup to extend their run without conceding to three games.

With this in mind, we think the contrasting form of each side could translate into a win for the away side. Although it remains a tough fixture and a formidable place to travel, Copenhagen’s home form has been questionable so far this season.

Bet of the Day: Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor: Trabzonspor to Win @ 23/10 with bet365

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens