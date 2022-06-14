Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 14th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our bet of the day selection for Tuesday is courtesy of England’s crucial clash with Hungary – read on to find out what we are predicting for the game.

Bet of the Day: England vs Hungary – England Under 1.5 Goals @ 17/10 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: England vs Hungary

Our pick of the day which we’re loading on to our bet slip is for another low-scoring England fixture.

The Three Lions will be aiming to win their first fixture in the Nations League this campaign having been held twice as well as losing the opener against their opponents for this one Hungary.

Gareth Southgate will be bewildered as to how his side didn’t manage to find the net against Italy last time out – clear cut chances for Tammy Abraham and Raheem Sterling went begging, casting further doubt over England’s conviction in the final third ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Hungary meanwhile have continued to show their resolve having been mightily unlucky not to escape the group of death during last year’s Euros. They have beaten England and claimed an impressive draw with Germany last time out, and will certainly fancy their chances of picking up a result here with England seemingly faltering.

The home side have looked flat, fatigued and lacking a cohesive idea of the way they want to play, which has resulted in a grand total of zero goals in open play so far. The only goal so in the Nations League came courtesy of a contentious penalty during the 1-1 in Munich against Germany, which makes for grim reading for the England faithful.

While we think will likely prevail victorious in a must-win game if they are to avoid relegation to League B, we are expecting another low scoring performance with players seemingly eager for this jam-packed international period to come to an end.

