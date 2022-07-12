Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Tuesday 12th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our bet of the day for Tuesday comes all the way from Thailand as Liverpool and Manchester United begin their pre-season tour – read on below to find our tips and predictions for this afternoon.

Bet of the Day: Liverpool vs Manchester United – Liverpool to Win, Over 2 Goals and Over 8 Corners – BOOSTED @ 9/2 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool to Win

As Liverpool and Manchester United get their respective pre-seasons underway at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday, we will get our first look at both side’s preparations for the coming season.

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield at the end of the month, while United have a longer gap as they begin with a season opener against Brighton on August 7th.

However, although pre-season fixtures are notoriously hard to call, we expect Liverpool to have too much quality for the Red Devils. In what is certainly a tough first game for manager Erik Ten Hag, the Dutchman will be looking to change the fortunes of his side’s recent record against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has won the last three meetings, scoring 14 in the process including a 5-0 and a 4-0 win in both fixtures last season.

Over Two Goals

As recent history would suggest, this fixture is almost guaranteed to produce goals.

The last four consecutive meetings have produced four goals or more, and with players taking their foot off the gas in pre-season, there is always the chance for a high scoring match.

Over 8 Corners

We are going out on a limb here and predicting over eight corners to round off our bet builder.

In five of Liverpool’s last six games there have been eight or more corners, and as mentioned, pre-season usually translates to an end-to-end affair so the chances of corners occurring is boosted.

