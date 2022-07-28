Countries
Home News bet of the day football betting tips for thursday 28th july 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 28th July 2022

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Basel

Read on to find our football bet of the day for Thursday as Swiss Super League runners up Basel travel to face Crusaders.

Bet of the Day: Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS? NO @ 7/2 with bet365

Thursday’s Bet of the Day: Crusaders vs Basel

Our bet of the day selection comes from round two of the Europa Conference League qualifiers as Northern Irish side Crusaders host Basel in the second leg of their tie.

The Swiss side take a comfortable two goal lead to Ireland after an impressive performance at St Jakob Park, cruising towards the win last week.

Basel have recorded a peculiar run of five consecutive draws away from home, but even a share of the spoils would be enough to see them through to the next round of qualifying.

They certainly could have taken the abundance of chances they were afforded to bring a  stronger lead to Crusaders, but we are predicting them to once again get the win here.

The Irish team compete in a much less competitive league than their opponents, and only managed to finish fourth in the NIFL Premiership last season.

With this in mind, we are expecting a similar result to the one witnessed last week as Basel cruised towards the third round while keeping a clean sheet.

Bet of the Day: Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS? NO @ 7/2 with bet365

 

 

