bet of the day football betting tips for thursday 26th may 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 26th May 2022

Updated

4 days ago

on

Alkmaar

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Eredivisie as Vitesse welcome AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening.

Bet of the Day: Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar – Alkmaar and BTTS @ 9/2 with bet365

Thursday’s Bet of the Day: Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar

Our bet of the day selection comes from the Netherlands and Vitesse welcome AZ Alkmaar for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off final.

Despite finishing 10 points above their opponents in the final standings, Alkmaar will now face Vitesse to decide who qualifies for next season’s Europa Conference campaign.

The home side squeezed past Utrecht despite losing the first leg of their semi-final 3-1 – they prevailed 3-0 victors in the return leg after the tie was forced to extra time.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar made sure of their qualification to the final last Sunday, winning 2-0 at home against Heerenveen having dramatically lost the first leg courtesy of two injury time goals from their opponents.

These sides have already met twice this season in the usual Eredivise season, with the first tie back in November ending in a cagey goalless draw. However, Alkmaar prevailed comfortable victors at the beginning of April, where they claimed a 3-1 home victory.

We are predicting a similar result here, and we are expecting the away side to get the victory here given the gap between the two sides in the table. Alkmaar finished with the fourth best goalscoring record in the Netherlands, but prior to their clean sheet last weekend, they had conceded in their previous 18 games in a row in all competitions.

Vitesse have also scored at least once in their previous six, so we are prediction both teams to score by Alkmaar to edge the first leg.

Bet of the Day: Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar – Alkmaar and BTTS @ 9/2 with bet365

