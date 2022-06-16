Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 16th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our bet of the day comes all the way from the Brazilian Serie A – read on below to find our tips and predictions for Palmeiras against Atletico Goianiense.

Bet of the Day: Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense – Over 2.5 Goals and Only One Team to Score @ 15/4 with bet365

Thursday’s Bet of the Day: Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense

For our pick of the day, we have loaded the selection above on our bet slip ready for this evening as Palmeiras welcome Atletico Goianiense to Sao Paulo.

The home side currently lead the Brazilian Serie A, with Corinthians breathing down their neck in second with just a point separating the two. They will be looking to create some distance between themselves and their rivals, who face a tricky away trip to Athletico-PR.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s opponents Atletico Goianiense are struggling near the foot of the table where they sit just a point above the relegation zone after 12 games. They had a particularly dismal start to the league season, going six games without a win.

However, their form has started to improve as of late, and impressive wins of Avai and Fluminese have provided a huge six points, moving them just above water in the early-season race for survival.

For our bet of the day selection however, we are predicting a straightforward win for the league leaders. They have not conceded a goal in six consecutive games, winning five of those along the way and scoring over 2.5 goals in two.

Given their spectacular form of late, and Atletico Goianiense only just managing to find their feet, we are predicting a clean sheet and a comfortable victory for Palmeiras.

