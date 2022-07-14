Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 14th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our football bet of the day for Thursday comes from the Women’s Euro as France take on Belgium in Rotherham – read on to find our tips and predictions for this one.

Bet of the Day: France Women vs Belgium Women: France to Win and Over 3.5 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Thursday’s Bet of the Day: France Women vs Belgium Women

Our bet of the day comes from match day two of the Women’s Euro in Group D as tournament favourites France face Belgium at Rotherham’s New York Stadium.

Les Bleus kicked off their campaign in emphatic style after steamrolling Italy in a 5-1 thrashing, in which all five of their goals came before half-time.

Meanwhile, their opponents on Thursday Belgium played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Manchester and managed to hold out against a persistent Iceland side who registered 23 shots throughout the 90 minutes.

France's kit for the Women's Euros is a work of art 💙 pic.twitter.com/LTuV7hoQqg — Iam Ddamba (@DeoDdamba) July 12, 2022

France will certainly be expected to win here given their tournament-favourite status, and if their stupendous record of 15 consecutive wins in all competitions is any indicator of their supreme talent, we are predicting them to see out a comfortable victory.

There have been over 3.5 goals in France’s last three fixtures as well as in 10 of their last 14 matches, and they are notoriously clinical in front of goal.

As for Belgium, there have been three of more goals in six out of their last ten, and we are predicting this fixture to be no different with both sides possessing a potent attacking threat.

