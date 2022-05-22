Countries
Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 22nd May 2022

With fantastic day of football on Sunday, picking just one bet of the day was a difficult task. However, our selection comes from the final day of the Premier League as Arsenal host Everton.

Bet of the Day: Arsenal vs Everton – 3-1 Arsenal [email protected] 16/1 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Arsenal vs Everton 

Our bet of the day pick goes to Arsenal to win 3-1 against Everton at a boosted price of 16/1 on bet365.

While the Gunners’ Champions League dreams look all but over after a crushing defeat away to Newcastle last week, there remains a very slim possibility of qualification should bitter rivals Spurs lose to last place Norwich.

Mikel Arteta will be pushing his players to clinch a victory on the final day, even if it is in vain, for the fans who will want to finish the season on a high.

Everton meanwhile secured their safety for this season after a monumental push in the final few fixtures of their season, culminating a memorable 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace last time out. It now looks to be relegation rivals Leeds or Burnley who may face the drop.

Arsenal possess a lot of quality going forward, even if they haven’t shown it in recent matches – the squad will be eager to grab all three points here even if there remains the faintest possibility of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Everton have scored at least once in five out of their last seven games, while Arsenal scored 11 goals in four games prior to their recent defeats, and will be looking to tap into that goalscoring form on the final day to finish on a high, and who knows, maybe even clinch an unlikely Champions League spot against all odds.

Bet of the Day: Arsenal vs Everton – 3-1 Arsenal [email protected] 16/1 with bet365

