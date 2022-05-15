Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 15th May 2022

Picking just one selection from the abundance of football taking place on Sunday was a task in itself, but we’ve picked Leeds’ crucial fixture with Brighton for our bet of the day.

Bet of the Day: Leeds vs Brighton – Brighton to Win and Over 2 Goals @ 10/3 with bet365

Sunday’s Bet of the Day: Leeds vs Brighton

Sunday sees a pivotal moment in the race for survival, with Leeds seemingly destined for the drop after two crushing defeats over the past week.

Just when it seemed as if new manager Jesse Marsch had found the formula that might keep Leeds in the top flight with morale-boosting comebacks over Wolves and Norwich, the Whites were met with an unfortunate run-in.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all steamrolled them to victory, conceding nine goals in the process while picking up two red cards along the way. Both Everton and Burnley, their nearest relegation rivals, have games in hand over Leeds and it is a seemingly tall order for them to avoid the drop at this moment in time.

Their bid for survival is not helped by the arrival of their next fixture, with an in-form Brighton side making the long trip to West Yorkshire.

Graham Potter’s men look intent on registering a top-half finish, and have lost just one of their last seven games with that defeat coming at the hands of league leaders Manchester City. They have claimed big scalps in recent weeks, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves and most recently putting four goals past Manchester United.

With that in mind, we have a two part selection for our bet of the day. Brighton just look too in form for a Leeds team seriously lacking in confidence and discipline which is why we’re tipping them for the win.

As for the goals, Leeds have conceded nine in three, while Brighton have scored the same in the same time frame, so we’re tipping them to cruise to comfortable victory on Sunday.

