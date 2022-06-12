Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 12th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday evening will see Spain go head-to-head with the Czech Republic in each side’s final Nations League game until September, with Luis Enrique’s side still undefeated in the campaign.

Sunday’s bet of the day comes straight from Malaga, Spain, as the hosts welcome the Czech Republic to La Rosaleda in the final Nations League encounter for three months.

Spain, who are seventh in the FIFA World Rankings (26 ahead of Sunday’s opponents in 33rd) are undefeated so far in League A, Group 2 with three games played.

The pair have already met recently, in a thrilling 2-2 draw in Prague last weekend when Inigo Martinez’s 90th minute equaliser snatched a point for the visitors.

The Czechs are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Portugal on Thursday, whilst Spain recorded a 1-0 win against Switzerland thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half strike.

The Spaniards are overwhelming favourites for the matchup, and we’re tipping a 3-0 win for La Roja.

Sunday’s Bet of the Day: Spain vs Czech Republic – Spain to Win 3-0 @ 7/1 with bet365