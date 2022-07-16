Countries
Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 16th July 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 16th July 2022

Updated

20 hours ago

on

Spain

Ready for our football bet of the day for Saturday we have picked out an intriguing fixture from the Women’s Euros as Spain and Denmark battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

Bet of the Day: Spain to Win / Lucia Garcia to Score / Spain to Score Over Two Goals – BOOSTED @ 5/2 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Spain Women vs Denmark Women

While it is still up in the air as to who will qualify for the next round, Spain are widely expected to find their way past Denmark which is why we’ve gone for a bet builder to boost the odds slightly.

Spain to Win

The Spaniards are among the favourites to win the tournament, and failing to escape Group B would be a huge disappointment on their part.

Prior to their match day two defeat to Germany, they had gone unbeaten in 20 consecutive fixtures, winning 18 of those along the way.

This includes a comfortable 3-0 victory over Saturday’s opponents Denmark just over a year ago.

Lucia Garcia to Score

With Spain’s Ballon D’or winner Alexia Putellas ruled out with a nasty ACL injury, it befalls to the rest of the squad to provide a goal threat.

Athletic Bilbao’s Lucia Garcia has seemingly taken on that mantle – she scored in La Roja’s opener against Finland which was her third goal in four games.

Leading the line again on Saturday, we have tipped her to make it two for the tournament at least.

Spain to Score Over Two

As mentioned, Spain won by three goals last time these sides met, which is one of 15 games over the 20-game unbeaten period where they scored three or more.

We are predicting them to have too much attacking prowess for the Danish on Saturday.

Bet of the Day: Spain to Win / Lucia Garcia to Score / Spain to Score Over Two Goals – BOOSTED @ 5/2 with bet365

 

