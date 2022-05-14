Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 14th May 2022

With tons of footballing action happening across the continent, picking out just one bet took some time, but we’ve identified what we think looks to be a winning selection for the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest game on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Our bet of the day pick for Saturday comes from the Championship, where Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane for the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

While Forest finished the season with a defeat and a draw, they have undoubtedly been one of the standout sides in the division this year and narrowly missed out on automatic promotion having lost a second-place decider with Bournemouth.

Steve Cooper has taken the Tricky Reds from near the relegation zone right up into contention for promotion, and will be aiming to carry this famous club back to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

Meanwhile, their hosts Sheffield United are looking for a swift return to the Premier League having been relegated last season. Paul Heckingbottom has done a fantastic job after a slow start to the season, but just one defeat in their final six games saw them secure a play-off place.

These two sides shared the spoils in both meetings this season, with identical 1-1 scorelines in both. They are very evenly matched on paper but with contrasting playing styles, which should make for an intriguing match up.

The Blades scored one goal or less in six out of their final eight games, while Forest achieved a similar feat with one or less in four out of their last five. Despite the latter being a free-scoring, free-flowing team this year, Sheffield did well to stifle them in both meetings during the season and we’re predicting a third 1-1 draw between these two on Saturday.

Bet of the Day: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest 1-1 @ 5/1 with bet365