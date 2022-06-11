Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 11th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our bet of the day sees a selection from the Nations League as Wales welcome Belgium on Saturday evening – read on below to find out what we are predicting for the fixture.

Bet of the Day: Wales vs Belgium – Both to Score and Belgium to Win @ 3/1 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Wales vs Belgium

Our selection of the day comes courtesy of Wales’ clash with Belgium on match day three of the Nations League.

The Dragons were mightily unlucky not to pick up their first point of the campaign last time out – they were dealt a huge blow as Wut Weghorst nodded home the winner for the Netherlands in the dying seconds of the game.

This leaves Wales bottom of Group 4 and without a win so far, meaning relegation to League B is a real possibility unless they can salvage a string of good results starting here.

Belgium meanwhile rectified their opening 4-1 thrashing at the hands of the Dutch with a rampant display of their own. The Red Devils put six past Poland to reignite their World Cup preparations after a dismal opening Nations League display.

Saturday’s fixture is an intriguing one to say the least – Wales have to go for the win if they are to keep their status in League A, and their performances so far don’t accurately reflect their position at the bottom of the table.

While Belgium are favoured in the markets given their dazzling cohort of players, we think this could be a tighter affair than one might expect.

First and foremost, we are expecting there to be goals – seven of Wales’ last nine fixtures have seen both teams find the net, while both teams have scored in seven of Belgium’s last eight games.

However, we are predicting Belgium just to edge it in an entertaining, narrow victory. Roberto Martinez’s side have 29 wins in 39 matches which is a formidable record, and we can see them finding a way past Wales on Saturday.

