Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News bet of the day football betting tips for monday 8th august 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 8th August 2022

Updated

4 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Watford

The Sportslens football bet of the day for Monday comes from the Championship as Watford travel to the West Midlands to face West Brom.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet of the Day: Both to Score / Over Three Cards /  Match to be a Draw @ 11/2 with bet365

Monday’s Bet of the Day: West Brom vs Watford

Both to Score

Kicking off our bet builder selections, we are tipping both teams to find the net.

Despite only picking up a point on match day one, West Brom looked capable of scoring more than once and will be ruing several chances to walk away with three points against Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Watford looked pretty comfortable on their return to the Championship, running out eventual 1-0 victors against Sheffield United.

Two of the last four meetings between these two have seen entertaining ties with both sides scoring, and we are expecting the same here.

Over Three Cards

In what should be a very competitive fixture between two clubs aiming for a promotion push, we are expecting the referee to be busy handing out cautions.

The Hornets picked up four cards in their opener with Sheffield, which alone would see this selection secured.

Match to be a Draw

As mentioned, this should be narrow game on only the second fixture of the season.

Watford have a lot to prove under new manager Rob Edwards after another relegation last season, while the arrival Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns has sparked a wave of optimism at West Brom after slipping out of contention for promotion last season.

This is an incredibly hard tie to call, but we aren’t expecting an abundance of goals in what should be a narrow share of the spoils.

Bet of the Day: Both to Score / Over Three Cards /  Match to be a Draw @ 11/2 with bet365

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens