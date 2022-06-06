Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 6th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Read on below to find our bet of the day selection, where we have pick out a goalscoring prediction for France’s Nations League clash with Croatia.

Bet of the Day: Croatia vs France – France and Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/5 with bet365

Monday’s Bet of the Day: Croatia vs France

Our bet of the day selections comes from match day two of the Nations League, with a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final on the cards as France travel to Croatia.

Both of these sides endured difficult opening results – Croatia slumped to a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Austria in what was an incredibly flat performance.

Meanwhile, France took the lead through Karim Benzema in the opener with Denmark, but the Euro 2020 semi-finalists overturned the one goal defecit courtesy of a fantastic brace from Andreas Cornelius to claim an impressive win over the world champions and current Nations League holders.

Both sides will be eager to make amends for their defeats on match day one, but we are opting for a French victory here.

Croatia have never beaten Les Bleus in eight meetings, a run stretching back to 1998. Didier Deschamps men have also claimed victory in the last three meetings in a row, and if recent history is an indication of how this match might play out, we should be expecting goals.

The previous three meetings have yielded 15 goals in total, with two of those fixtures ending with 4-2 score lines.

While Croatia proved their worth by reaching the pinnacle of international football in the 2018 World Cup, they have struggled to maintain those dizzying heights.

However, they do remain an incredibly hard outfit to beat and will test France – the world champions are among he favourites to retain their crown and will be eager to get their preparations back on track with a win here.

