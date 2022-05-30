Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 30th May 2022

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the CAF Champions League final between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.
Bet of the Day: Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca – Casablanca and BTTS @ 11/2 with bet365
Monday’s Bet of the Day: Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca
Our bet of the day sees Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca go head-to-head in the CAF Champions League final.
Al Ahly are the reigning champions in this competition and will be aiming to become the first side ever to win it three years in succession. The Club World Cup bronze medalists are Africa’s most successful side and will be eager to claim another piece of history here.
However Casablanca are on a 16-match unbeaten run, in which a spectacular 7-fixture winning streak was achieved. The Moroccan side are four points clear in the Botola Pro 1 league having lost just three games already.
We think, despite Al Ahly’s dominance down the years in this competition, that Casablanca will prevail here. The match is due to be played at the Stade Mohamed V, which also happens to be Casablanca’s home stadium.
They have been in incredible form at home, not losing since late February – we think this could have a huge baring on the outcome.
For the second part of the bet, we are also expecting goals. Al Ahly have scored two or more goals in three of their past four games, while Casablanca have scored three or more goals in two of their past five overall games.
The last time these sides met it was a goal fest, finishing in a 3-1 win for Al Ahly. Two of the past four meetings have had goals from both teams, while there have been two or more goals in thee of the past six clashes.
