Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from La Liga between Valencia and Atlético Madrid.

Bet of the Day: Valencia vs Atlético Madrid – Atlético to win both halves @ 13/2 with bet365

Monday’s Bet of the Day: Valencia vs Atlético Madrid

Two teams with identical records meet tonight in La Liga. Atlético Madrid have started the season with one win and one loss, as have their opponents Valencia.

It’s still early on in the season for both teams, but they’ll be keen to pick up three points to boost their league position.

Tonight’s game promises to be a close game between sides who will be fighting for a spot in Europe come the end of the season.

Valencia were narrowly beaten by Athletic Club last time out, and we don’t see their luck changing in this game.

Atlético will come out strong. Our bet of the day is for the Madrid side to win both halves of the game on their way to three points.

