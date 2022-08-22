Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 22nd August 2022

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.
Bet of the Day: Manchester United vs Liverpool – Cristiano Ronaldo to score first @ 6/1 with bet365
Monday’s Bet of the Day: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Man United have had the worst possible start to their time under Eric ten Hag. Two defeats, including a 4-0 battering away at Brentford, mean the questions about ten Hag and his team have already begun.
Liverpool haven’t set the world alight with their start either. They’ve picked up two draws from the start of their season, which has put them at a disadvantage to rivals Man City already.
Plenty of the talk around Man United this summer was about the future of superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Reports have suggested the player and the club are open to a move. As yet, no club has had solid interest in Ronaldo.
Ronaldo started for United last week, but he has been criticised for his body language throughout the game.
Despite being unsettled we’re backing CR7 to score first in this big derby match.
