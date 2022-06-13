Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 13th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Read on to find our bet of the day selection for Monday, courtesy of France’s Nations League clash with Croatia.

Bet of the Day: France vs Croatia – Both to Score and France to Win @ 12/5 with bet365

Monday’s Bet of the Day: France vs Croatia

Our bet of the day comes from the Nations League once again as a struggling France side welcome Croatia to Paris on Monday evening.

Les Bleus are rooted to the foot of the table having picked up just two points from their opening three games. Kylian Mbappe rescued a vital point for the world champions last time out, blasting home a late goal to spare their blushes away to Austria.

In what it turning out to be an incredibly exciting group, Croatia claimed a hard-fought victory in Copenhagen against group leaders Denmark in their previous fixture. However, they too have struggled to cement any sort of consistency so far and will be looking to build on their impressive victory last time out.

Another repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, France have an impressive record against Croatia and have won six of the nine matches played between the two. Croatia have never managed to find a way past the hosts will be eager to create history here given France’s poor performances of late.

The most recent meeting took place last week ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. In what turned out to be a finely poised fixture, Andrej Kramaric’s late penalty cancelled out Adrien Rabiot’s earlier second half strike to force a deserved share of the spoils.

There have been 17 goals in the last four fixtures between these two, and it is seemingly a game that always promises goals which we are expecting with our prediction. However, we are tipping France just to edge it – they will be pushed hard by the Stade de France faithful who will be grown frustrated at their winless run so far.

