Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 11th July 2022

Our bet of the day for Monday sees England women continue their Euro 2022 quest against a tricky opponent in Norway – read on below to find our tips and predictions for this evening.

Bet of the Day: England Women vs Norway Women – England to Win and Both to Score @ 12/5 with bet365

Monday’s Bet of the Day: England Women vs Norway Women

Our bet of the day predicts what should certainly be an entertaining fixture on match day two of the Women’s Euro.

England got off to the perfect start last Wednesday, with Beth Mead’s early first-half strike enough to hand the Lionesses a crucial, albeit hard-fought victory.

Meanwhile, the Norwegians, who are among the favoured teams to win the tournament, dispatched of Northern Ireland with a 4-1 walkover in their opening fixture and will be looking to carry that momentum into this one.

Brighton’s Amex stadium sets the stage for Monday evening with a strong home turnout expected for England, meaning Norway will certainly be up against it on and off the pitch. Despite this, they are notoriously quick out the blocks and have opened the scoring in five of their previous six matches.

TONIGHT. We go again against Norway 👊 pic.twitter.com/IFPTHJ0ldK — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022

They raced to a 3-0 advantage in just half an hour last week, and England will be wary of the threat they possess. However, the home side are team to be feared at this moment in time – they are in the midst of their longest ever unbeaten run (15 games).

We are certain this game will translate into goals which is why we are predicting both to get on the scoresheet. Six of England’s last seven matches have witnessed at least three goals, while Norway have seen both teams score in five of their last seven.

We do however expect Sarina Weigman’s side to prevail victorious here. They created an abundance of chances in the first fixture despite only scoring once, and an enthused crowd which has seen support for this tournament not witnessed anywhere before is likely to have a huge baring on the outcome.

