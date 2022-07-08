Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 7th July 2022

Our bet of the day comes all the way from the Chinese Super League – read on below to find our tips and predictions for the Wuhan derby.
Bet of the Day: Wuhan Three Towns vs Wuhan Yangtze –
- Alves Marcao to Score
- Wuhan Three Towns Half Time/Full Time
- Over 8 Corners
Friday’s Bet of the Day: Wuhan Three Towns vs Wuhan Yangtze
We have been busy doing our research for Friday here at Sportslens, and have decided to go with a bet builder selection which has a boosted odds of 4/1 on bet365.
For the first leg of the bet, we are going with CSL top scorer Alves Marcao to add to his tally on Friday.
The Brazilian is a towering figure at 6″5 and is currently dominating proceedings after eight games. He has as many goals as appearances thus far, including five goals in his previous four.
Wuhan Three Towns are running rampant so far this campaign, winning all but one of their opening eight fixtures, remaining unbeaten and currently in the midst of a five game winning streak.
Meanwhile, their neighbours Yangtze are by no means having a bad season, but a mediocre set of results which has seen them win as many as they have lost condemns them to 10th position.
We are expecting a straightforward win for the home side given the respective form of both teams, and have tipped Three Towns to win both halves here.
Lastly, we round off our bet of the day with a corner selection.
In six of the last eight Wuhan Three Towns fixtures there have been over eight corners, and given they have scored 16 goals in their last five matches, it is clear to see why. The league leaders create lots of chances, which in turn, leads to corners.
