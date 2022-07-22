Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 21st July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our football bet of the day for Friday comes from the Women’s Euro quarter-finals as Sweden and Belgium go head-to-head for a place in the final four.

Bet of the Day: Sweden to Win and Over 2.5 Goals @ EVENS with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: Sweden Women vs Belgium Women

Our selection for Friday sees a talented Sweden side vying to reach the last four of this year’s Women’s Euro, but a stubborn Belgium side stand in their way.

The winners of this clash will go on to play hosts England, and despite the Lionesses impeccable tournament so far, the Swedes are also among the favourites to go all the way this year.

The Yellow and Blues can make it a second successive last four appearance after reaching the semi’s in the previous tournament, and we are expecting them to do just that.

They are in the midst of an incredible unbeaten run stretching 14 games, winning 12 and only failing to beat Italy and the Netherlands along the way.

Swedish fan walk Schofield street Leigh. Sweden v Portugal. UEFA women's 2022 euro football. pic.twitter.com/IXbcIdwlrw — James Boyle (@don_felix) July 17, 2022

The Swedes’ attacking prowess makes them favourites to set up an intriguing clash with the Three Lions; they’ve seen over 2.5 goals scored in seven of their last nine games, netting an incredible 37 times in that period including a 5-0 thumping of Portugal last time out.

Their opponents Belgium also did incredibly well to escape Group D after snatching a win against Italy. They also gave a strong account of themselves in a narrow 2-1 defeat to France, who are strongly favoured alongside England to go on and clinch the title.

They have scored in four consecutive matches, while six of their last nine contests have seen a minimum of three goals.

Bet of the Day: Sweden to Win and Over 2.5 Goals @ EVENS with bet365