Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News bet of the day football betting tips for friday 21st july 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 21st July 2022

Updated

14 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Sweden

Our football bet of the day for Friday comes from the Women’s Euro quarter-finals as Sweden and Belgium go head-to-head for a place in the final four.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet of the Day: Sweden to Win and Over 2.5 Goals @ EVENS with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: Sweden Women vs Belgium Women

Our selection for Friday sees a talented Sweden side vying to reach the last four of this year’s Women’s Euro, but a stubborn Belgium side stand in their way.

The winners of this clash will go on to play hosts England, and despite the Lionesses impeccable tournament so far, the Swedes are also among the favourites to go all the way this year.

The Yellow and Blues can make it a second successive last four appearance after reaching the semi’s in the previous tournament, and we are expecting them to do just that.

They are in the midst of an incredible unbeaten run stretching 14 games, winning 12 and only failing to beat Italy and the Netherlands along the way.

The Swedes’ attacking prowess makes them favourites to set up an intriguing clash with the Three Lions; they’ve seen over 2.5 goals scored in seven of their last nine games, netting an incredible 37 times in that period including a 5-0 thumping of Portugal last time out.

Their opponents Belgium also did incredibly well to escape Group D after snatching a win against Italy. They also gave a strong account of themselves in a narrow 2-1 defeat to France, who are strongly favoured alongside England to go on and clinch the title.

They have scored in four consecutive matches, while six of their last nine contests have seen a minimum of three goals.

Bet of the Day: Sweden to Win and Over 2.5 Goals @ EVENS with bet365

 

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens