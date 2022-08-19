Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 19th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our football bet of the day for Friday evening highlights our level of research here at Sportslens, as we take a trip to the Dutch second division.

Bet of the Day: MVV vs ADO Den Haag: Over 3.5 Goals @ 11/10 with bet365

For our bet of the day on Friday, we have gone for a slightly different flavour and picked out what we think is surely a winning bet at slightly lower odds.

The Dutch second division is notorious for entertaining goal fests, with youth teams and emerging talent encouraged to play attractive, fast-flowing football.

The away side in our selection, Den Haag, are among the best examples of this having finished fourth last season in the Eerste Divisie, netting 76 times in the process which was the third-best goalscoring record in the league.

Meanwhile, this evening’s hosts MVV Maastricht finished a lowly 16th last campaign, and shipped 75 goals which means they ended the season with the second-worst defensive record.

When you combine these two metrics, you come to the conclusion that this fixture should yield goals, and if recent history is any indicator, this is exactly right.

In fact, there have been 3.5 goals in 100% of meetings between these two sides since the 2016/17 season. This includes two fascinating clashes last season, which yielded a combined total of 13 goals.

