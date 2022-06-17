Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 17th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Republic of Ireland Premier League between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

Bet of the Day: Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers – Draw and BTTS @ 15/4 with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers

The top two in the Republic of Ireland Premier Division tonight, and that’s where we’ve got our bet of the day from.

Shamrock Rovers hold the advantage in the league standings, and look on course to claim another league title. They have an eight point advantage over their opponents tonight, but will be wary of the game in hand Dundalk have over them.

Dundalk will be hoping to use home advantage to their example to reduce the gap to five points, with their game in hand still to play leaving a potential two point gap if things go their way.

The both teams possess talent in all positions, but we think they’ll both cancel eachother out in the game.

Our bet of the day is BTTS and the match to end as a draw. If both teams do share the points, this will be seen as a victory for the travelling Shamrock Rovers as they’ll keep their eight point lead over the chasing Dundalk.

