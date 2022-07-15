Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News bet of the day football betting tips for friday 15th july 2022

Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 15th July 2022

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
england

Sportslens’ football bet of the day for Friday sees us attempting to predict England Women’s third and final match in Group A of the Euros, where they will be expected to beat Northern Ireland.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet of the Day: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women: England Both Halves, Beth Mead to Score Two and Four Goals to be Scored – BOOSTED @ 9/2 with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women

Group A of the Women’s Euros concludes on Friday evening as England welcome Northern Ireland to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

With England widely expected to breeze past the Irish, who are likely already eliminated, we have decided to stick with a bet builder which has been BOOSTED to 9/2 by bet365.

England Both Halves

The host nation have emerged as one of the favourites to clinch the title after an emphatic 8-0 win over Norway on match day two – a side many thought to be among the stronger teams in the tournament.

England’s attacking prowess will almost certainly be too much to handle for Ireland, who were dismantled themselves by Norway.

The last time these sides met in April, the Lionesses won both halves.

Beth Mead to Score Two or More

The second leg of our bet builder sees us predicting another fruitful fixture in front of goal for Beth Mead.

She is the top scorer so far at the Euros with four goals in two games including a stunning hat-trick last time out.

She has ten goals in England’s last seven games, and presents a constant threat which is why we’re backing her to get at least a brace here.

Four or More Goals in the Match

Lastly, we are predicting another high-scoring game for the hosts.

While they are indeed in the midst of their longest unbeaten run ever with 16, they have also been rampant as of late in front of goal.

The Lionesses have scored 71, yes 71, over their last 11 games. This includes the last two meetings between these two in which they ran out 4-0 and 5-0 winners, and we are predicting a similar result here.

Bet of the Day: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women: England Both Halves, Beth Mead to Score Two and Four Goals to be Scored – BOOSTED @ 9/2 with bet365

 

 

 

 

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens