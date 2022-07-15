Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 15th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Sportslens’ football bet of the day for Friday sees us attempting to predict England Women’s third and final match in Group A of the Euros, where they will be expected to beat Northern Ireland.

Bet of the Day: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women: England Both Halves, Beth Mead to Score Two and Four Goals to be Scored – BOOSTED @ 9/2 with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women

Group A of the Women’s Euros concludes on Friday evening as England welcome Northern Ireland to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

With England widely expected to breeze past the Irish, who are likely already eliminated, we have decided to stick with a bet builder which has been BOOSTED to 9/2 by bet365.

England Both Halves

The host nation have emerged as one of the favourites to clinch the title after an emphatic 8-0 win over Norway on match day two – a side many thought to be among the stronger teams in the tournament.

England’s attacking prowess will almost certainly be too much to handle for Ireland, who were dismantled themselves by Norway.

The last time these sides met in April, the Lionesses won both halves.

💪 Ready to represent this badge! pic.twitter.com/4pjnHZ7whG — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 15, 2022

Beth Mead to Score Two or More

The second leg of our bet builder sees us predicting another fruitful fixture in front of goal for Beth Mead.

She is the top scorer so far at the Euros with four goals in two games including a stunning hat-trick last time out.

She has ten goals in England’s last seven games, and presents a constant threat which is why we’re backing her to get at least a brace here.

Four or More Goals in the Match

Lastly, we are predicting another high-scoring game for the hosts.

While they are indeed in the midst of their longest unbeaten run ever with 16, they have also been rampant as of late in front of goal.

The Lionesses have scored 71, yes 71, over their last 11 games. This includes the last two meetings between these two in which they ran out 4-0 and 5-0 winners, and we are predicting a similar result here.

